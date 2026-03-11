Fruit prices rise as Belarus inflation reaches 0.6% in February

Inflation in Belarus reached 0.6 per cent in February, bringing the increase in consumer prices since the beginning of the year to 1 per cent, according to data from the national statistics agency Belstat.

The data show that bananas recorded the largest monthly price increase in February, rising by 10.79 per cent. Other fruit and vegetable categories also registered increases, including avocados, up 9.59 per cent, fresh tomatoes up 8.79 per cent, and grapes up 7.36 per cent.

Several products recorded price declines in February. The largest monthly decreases were for fresh mushrooms, which fell by 4.37 per cent.

Looking at the period since the beginning of the year, avocados recorded the largest price increase at 28.38 per cent. Fresh tomatoes increased by 20.81 per cent, grapes by 14.56 per cent, fresh flowers by 10.87 per cent, and cucumbers by 10.54 per cent.

Source: Reformation