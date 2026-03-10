Bulgarian pepper prices rise 58% as citrus prices fall

Fresh pepper prices in Bulgaria increased by more than 50% nationwide during the ninth week of 2026, according to data from the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS). The weekly analysis, covering the period up to February 26, shows mixed price trends across fruit and vegetable categories, while dairy and staple foods remained stable.

The national average price of fresh peppers reached €9.05 per kg (US$9.87 per kg), a 58% increase compared with the previous week. Regional differences were reported. Prices in Ruse, Varna, and Dobrich reached about €12.73 per kg (US$13.88 per kg), while in Lovech, Sofia, and Pernik prices ranged between €4.10 and €4.22 per kg (US$4.47 to US$4.60 per kg). AMIS said the threefold regional difference indicates supply chain disruptions or local shortages.

The analysis cited several possible factors, including production setbacks in greenhouse crops, logistical difficulties in the Balkans linked to geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea region, and increased demand combined with limited supply.

Other products also recorded price increases during the reporting period. Mandarin prices rose 6% to €4.01 per kg (US$4.37 per kg). Carrots increased 6% to €3.34 per kg (US$3.64 per kg), apples rose 2% to €3.98 per kg (US$4.34 per kg), and tomatoes increased 2% to €5.42 per kg (US$5.91 per kg).

In contrast, several imported fruits declined in price. Oranges fell 17% to €2.62 per kg (US$2.86 per kg), pears declined 7% to €5.62 per kg (US$6.13 per kg), and bananas dropped 2% to €2.60 per kg (US$2.83 per kg). The report attributed the decline to seasonal supply from the Southern Mediterranean and Latin America.

AMIS noted that February 2026 showed mixed price dynamics across fruit and vegetable categories. Winter vegetables, including carrots, onions, and cucumbers, recorded moderate increases of between 2% and 6%, reflecting seasonal supply patterns. Peppers recorded a sharp price increase at the end of the month.

AMIS also linked current price developments to broader geopolitical and economic conditions. Transport disruptions in the Black Sea region and shipping changes through the Red Sea are affecting trade routes for imported products. Rising energy costs for greenhouse production in Bulgaria are also influencing vegetable production costs.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency