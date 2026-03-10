Georgian plum prices rise sharply while imports decline

In February 2026, plum prices in Georgia increased by 92%, according to official statistics. At the same time, imports of plums and prunes declined significantly at the beginning of the year. In January 2026, Georgia imported plums and prunes worth $2,000, compared with $11,000 in January 2025.

Import volume also declined. In January 2026, Georgia imported 4 tonnes, while in January 2025 imports reached 18 tonnes, a decrease of 88.8%. Most imports in January 2026 came from Turkey, which supplied plums worth $1,100 with a volume of 3.8 tonnes. The Netherlands supplied a smaller quantity valued at $1,200 with a volume of 30 kg.

For the full year 2025, Georgia imported plums and prunes worth $304,000, which is 33.9% higher than in 2024 when imports totalled $227,000. Import volumes also increased during the year. In 2025, Georgia imported 342 tonnes compared with 261 tonnes in 2024, representing a 31% increase.

The main suppliers in 2025 were the Netherlands with imports worth $128,000 and 40 tonnes, Russia with $75,000 and 58 tonnes, Turkey with $60,000 and 143 tonnes, Azerbaijan with $16,000 and 32 tonnes, and Armenia with $12,000 and 40 tonnes.

