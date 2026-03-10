Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Georgian plum prices rise sharply while imports decline

In February 2026, plum prices in Georgia increased by 92%, according to official statistics. At the same time, imports of plums and prunes declined significantly at the beginning of the year. In January 2026, Georgia imported plums and prunes worth $2,000, compared with $11,000 in January 2025.

Import volume also declined. In January 2026, Georgia imported 4 tonnes, while in January 2025 imports reached 18 tonnes, a decrease of 88.8%. Most imports in January 2026 came from Turkey, which supplied plums worth $1,100 with a volume of 3.8 tonnes. The Netherlands supplied a smaller quantity valued at $1,200 with a volume of 30 kg.

For the full year 2025, Georgia imported plums and prunes worth $304,000, which is 33.9% higher than in 2024 when imports totalled $227,000. Import volumes also increased during the year. In 2025, Georgia imported 342 tonnes compared with 261 tonnes in 2024, representing a 31% increase.

The main suppliers in 2025 were the Netherlands with imports worth $128,000 and 40 tonnes, Russia with $75,000 and 58 tonnes, Turkey with $60,000 and 143 tonnes, Azerbaijan with $16,000 and 32 tonnes, and Armenia with $12,000 and 40 tonnes.

Source: bizzone.info

