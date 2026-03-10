Michel Biero, former head of Lidl, joins the Prosol group (Grand Frais)

After leaving Lidl in January 2025, Michel Biero is set to join the Prosol group (Grand Frais, Fresh, La Boulangerie du Marché, monmarché.fr, BioFrais). From April 7th, the former vice-president of the German discounter will head up the group's fruit and vegetable division, which supplies Grand Frais stores among others.

A key figure at Lidl France for many years, Michel Biero will take up the post of Business Unit Director for Fruit and Vegetables. He will be responsible for "managing and developing the fruit and vegetable business activities, strengthening partnerships with producers, and pursuing the high standards of quality and freshness that are the hallmarks of Prosol and the reputation of its banners," according to the press release.

