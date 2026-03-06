“Acreage growth and stronger role for lighted cultivation after dynamic import season”

© The Greenery

The Greenery looks back on an import season for Spanish fruit vegetables that was mixed in late 2025 and early 2026. Each product created a different market picture, and flooding in parts of Spain and Morocco also affected supply, processing, and logistics. At the same time, the organisation sees that Dutch winter supply is increasingly supported by light cultivation, and the outlook for the coming greenhouse vegetable season is moderately positive.

Illuminated cultivation is increasingly important for winter programmes

Within The Greenery, the share of lighted cultivation in winter supply is growing. More lighted production became available during the winter of 2025/2026. The lighted cucumber season started relatively early and has maintained positive price levels so far. According to Leon Duijvesteijn, Lead Grower Relations Manager, Fruit Vegetables, this development provides greater stability in the market. "With lighted cultivation, we are building a reliable base for our winter programmes. This gives customers security of supply and makes us less dependent on fluctuations in import flows."

Looking ahead to next season

"For the coming greenhouse vegetable season, we expect a positive outlook: agreements with customers have been made, and demand remains at a good level. But as in previous years, we have seen that circumstances can change quickly. It therefore remains important to stay in close contact with all parties in our chain so that we can respond quickly to developments."

Area of The Greenery grows for second year in a row

Within The Greenery, the area under glasshouse vegetables will grow by about 10 per cent in 2026. This marks the second consecutive year of growth in acreage, partly thanks to the transparent cooperation model the organisation has introduced in recent years. The expansion comes from both existing growers, including Qcumber and Noordhuys, and new growers joining, such as Tasveren (mini cucumbers) and Grower BV en De Kade (cucumbers).

According to Duijvesteijn, this growth shows that growers are increasingly choosing a clear and transparent way of working together. "Growers increasingly want to understand how the market price is established and what their final payout will be. With our transparent model, where the customer price is directly the grower price, and we work with a clear cost structure, more insight and trust are created."

Direct dialogue between grower and customer

In addition, growers within The Greenery are actively involved in market development. For example, growers increasingly sit down together with The Greenery and end customers to discuss product development, programmes, and long-term cooperation. "That direct dialogue between grower and customer is becoming increasingly important," says Duijvesteijn. "It helps to better understand what the market demands and to build stable programmes together. It is precisely this combination of transparency, market involvement, and joint strategy that leads more and more growers to consciously choose to join The Greenery."

Customers focus on delivery reliability and programmes

On the sales side, The Greenery sees that customers are purchasing in an increasingly planned manner. Delivery reliability, year-round programmes, and the ability to switch quickly in the event of origin changes are becoming more important. Demand for support in planning, packaging, quality, and forecasting is also growing. In addition, the sales landscape continues to broaden, with growth in foodservice and online channels alongside retail.

