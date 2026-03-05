POSEI 2026 boosts sweet potato and pineapple aid in Canary Islands

The European Commission has approved increases in unitary aid for local agricultural production under the POSEI program requested by the Government of the Canary Islands. The changes are included in the POSEI 2026 program.

For 2026, the program allocates €243.96 million (US$263.48 million), including €206.32 million (US$222.79 million) in EU funding and €37.63 million (US$40.64 million) in additional allocation, for support to the agricultural sector.

The modifications include higher aid for sweet potato and tropical pineapple. The program also extends aid for producers affected by the Tajogaite volcanic eruption in La Palma.

Narvay Quintero, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food Sovereignty of the Government of the Canary Islands, stated: "from the Canarian Executive we continue to demand from the EU an increase in the financial allocation of this program in line with the rise in production costs that ensures the future of our agricultural activity, as well as the maintenance of the legal structure of POSEI as an instrument with its own funding in the new Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Commission".

Within the section covering the commercialization of fruits, vegetables, roots and tubers, flowers and live plants harvested in the Canary Islands, sweet potato receives a 16.67% increase in unitary aid.

Additional transitional measures have also been introduced for producers of tropical pineapple. These measures aim to ensure minimum aid per hectare to address issues affecting the crop, including pests, diseases, and limited access to healthy plant material.

The European Commission has also authorized an extension of aid for producers affected by the volcanic eruption in La Palma. The support, implemented through the POSEI program, will remain available until 2027.

Source: LaVoz