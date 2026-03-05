Murcia's stone fruit sector anticipates higher quality and yields

The 2026 stone fruit season in the Region of Murcia starts with better prospects after several drought-affected years. Cooperatives in the Murcia Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Fecoam) are approaching the season with cautious optimism due to the more favorable weather conditions.

Pascual Hortelano, Fecoam's sectoral representative for peach and other fruits, explains that the changing situation is due to a rainy autumn and winter. Farms have received between 150 and 200 liters of water per square meter, which doesn't fully address the long-term water deficit but has provided significant relief for the trees' development. Additionally, the rainfall has been evenly spread across most of the region.

In addition, there has been a higher accumulation of cold hours compared to last year, which is essential for stone fruit trees to achieve uniform budding and proper flowering. As a result, the sector anticipates improved sizes, flavor, yields, and quality; however, these expectations rely on weather conditions in the upcoming months.

The extra-early fruit is developing similarly to last year; the mid-season fruit is in full bloom, and the later varieties are in the budding stage.

The cooperative sector in Murcia is asserting its strong productive role. Hortelano highlights the high level of professionalism, featuring quality protocols and strict environmental standards. Over recent decades, regional agriculture has advanced to become one of the most competitive globally, with a strong focus on "zero waste" initiatives and efficient marketing channels that ensure quick turnaround: from the tree to the cooperative, and then to the market.

The perishable nature of stone fruit, which cannot be stored for long periods, emphasizes its freshness and annual supply renewal. Additionally, it aligns with consumer trends focused on healthy eating.

Encouraging consumption is indeed one of the sector's key strategies. The digital campaign "Buenas Hasta el Hueso" ("Good to the Bone"), created in collaboration with federations from other autonomous communities and supported by Agri-food Cooperatives of Spain, garnered over 15,000 followers, 15 million impressions, and nearly two million interactions in 2025. The campaign will hold its fourth edition in 2026, with optimistic expectations.

Fecoam emphasizes the importance of strengthening policies to promote the consumption of local produce. The sector highlights that Spain produces enough to satisfy both domestic and export needs. It also states that the increased social and environmental commitments made by national producers ensure food security and sustainability.

After years of water restrictions, the 2026 campaign is viewed as an opportunity to strengthen the cooperative model in Murcia, even though the sector recognizes that the weather will continue to create challenges for the foreseeable future.

Source: laverdad.es