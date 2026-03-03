Den Berk Délice appoints Coen de Ruiter as Group CEO

Den Berk Délice has appointed Coen de Ruiter (pictured) as Group CEO, effective March 2, 2026. This marks an important milestone in the company's continued growth and professional development, and reflects the evolving roles of the founders as well as the long-term vision shaped together with investment partner Egeria.

Coen de Ruiter brings broad international experience and proven leadership expertise. He © Den Berk Delice was selected for his strong alignment with the entrepreneurial culture of Den Berk Délice and his clear ambition to build on the strategy and values that have driven the company's success. Over the coming months, Coen will gradually assume a number of operational and strategic responsibilities from the founders and will become the external face of the organization.

Continuity in strategy and culture

This appointment strengthens Den Berk Délice's long-term ambition to remain a reliable and forward-looking partner for the retail market. The company will continue to deliver high-quality products with a strong focus on taste, invest in innovation and market-driven development, and support customers with solutions that respond to changing consumer needs.

Den Berk Délice remains committed to long-term partnerships and close collaboration with customers and partners. At the same time, the company will continue building a sustainable organization that is strong in today's market and well prepared for the challenges ahead.

Building on a strong foundation

Coen de Ruiter commented, "Den Berk Délice has built a strong reputation through its focus on quality, innovation, and close collaboration with customers and partners. I look forward to building further on this foundation together with the team and to supporting the company's sustainable growth in the years ahead."

The founders of Den Berk Délice added, "With Coen, we welcome a leader who fits our culture and shares our long-term vision. His experience and leadership will help us further strengthen our organization while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and customer focus that define Den Berk Délice."

Coen will begin with an extensive onboarding program to gain a deep understanding of the organization, its operations, and its partners.