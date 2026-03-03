Ukraine shifts blueberry strategy toward quality and EU market positioning

Global blueberry production now exceeds 1.8 million tons annually, having more than tripled over the past decade. Growth has been strongest in Southern Hemisphere countries. Peru remains the leading exporter, supplying more than 280 to 300 thousand tons each year. According to Proarándanos and SENASA, Peru's 2025/26 exports have already exceeded 350 thousand tons and could approach 380 thousand tons by the end of the season. Morocco, South Africa, and Mexico are also expanding their presence in international markets.

"Such export volumes clearly demonstrate the real scale of global competition in the blueberry market. For Ukraine, this means that the industry's development strategy must be based not on quantity, but on product quality, production technology, and effective positioning in European markets," says Natalia Pukshyn, President of the Ukrainian Blueberry Growers Association.

Blueberry consumption in the European Union continues to grow, while seasonal price volatility has increased. Importers are applying stricter standards on quality and supplier reliability.

"The global blueberry market is no longer a deficit market as it was ten years ago. We are seeing a transition toward a more mature model, where producers with advanced technologies, consistent quality, and the right export strategy are the ones who succeed," Natalia Pukshyn explains.

Commercial production in Ukraine expanded from the mid-2010s. Planted area exceeds 5 thousand hectares, with total output estimated at 10 to 12 thousand tons per year. A large share of plantations is relatively young, with modern varieties and cultivation systems in place.

"The Ukrainian industry remains young, and this is our competitive advantage. Many farms established plantations with modern market requirements in mind from the outset, which allows them to adapt more quickly to international competition," Natalia Pukshyn notes.

Proximity to the EU provides logistical benefits, particularly during peak demand periods. At the same time, producers are facing higher production costs, stricter quality specifications, the need for post-harvest and cold chain investment, and competition for export channels.

"We are gradually moving from a phase of rapid growth to a phase of efficiency. Today, it is no longer enough simply to grow berries — it is necessary to ensure consistent quality, proper packaging, logistics, and marketing," she explains.

Participation in international networks is increasing. "A significant step for the development of the Ukrainian industry was the election of the Ukrainian Blueberry Growers Association as the country's official representative in the International Blueberry Organization (IBO). This is not only a matter of status, but primarily access to global expertise, analytics, and professional contacts," Natalia Pukshyn emphasizes.

Despite rising supply, global demand continues to expand, creating room for further market development in Europe.

Source: EastFruit