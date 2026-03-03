Intermarché launches a platform dedicated to local producers

As part of its "Producteurs d'ici" initiative, Intermarché (Groupement Les Mousquetaires) unveiled a new digital platform on 24 February at the Salon International de l'Agriculture (SIA), designed to connect local producers directly with participating stores. "After doubling the number of partner producers, Intermarché now aims to further expand the initiative and reach 20,000 producers by 2027," the company stated in a press release.



A strengthened partnership with 15,000 local producers

Through the "Producteurs d'ici" programme launched in 2020, Intermarché highlights partnerships with producers located within a 70-kilometre radius of the participating stores. Since 2022, the initiative has grown from 7,000 to 15,000 producers in 2025 and is now rolled out in more than 1,200 stores. The brand's objective is to reach 20,000 local producers by 2027.

Facilitating connections between producers and Mousquetaires store managers

"From 24 February 2026, Intermarché is launching an online producers' directory, enabling farmers to introduce themselves to stores located within a 70-kilometre radius of their operations via a dedicated contact form. The aim of this tool is to strengthen short supply chains and create new commercial opportunities for local producers. The process is simple and fast, in three steps: indicate your location, select the stores within your radius, and send your message. Intermarché is therefore inviting all local producers interested in marketing their products in its stores to visit the website www.producteursdici.fr."



For more information:

mousquetaires.com