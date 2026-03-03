"Continuous strong demand for cold storage construction in the regional pome fruit sector"

Today, Plattenhardt + Wirth GmbH's range of services extends far beyond commercial cold storage construction. Based in Meckenbeuren on Lake Constance, the family-owned company now plans and implements not only CA storage facilities for fruit and vegetables but also special constructions such as deep-freeze high-bay warehouses, turnkey food production facilities, and hygienic buildings for production and the pharmaceutical industry. Today, the PlaWi Group employs around 350 people and has a total of eight locations in Germany in addition to its headquarters, as well as additional offices in neighboring Austria.

© Plattenhardt + Wirth GmbH

The five-member management team of the company, from left to right: Franz Blumer, authorized signatory, sales and technology; Thomas Fuchs, authorized signatory, sales and head of the technical office; Martin Wirth, shareholder and managing director; Marius Wirth, project manager and authorized signatory; and Pieter Wirth, project manager and authorized signatory.

60 years of expertise in refrigerated and CA warehouse construction

Long-standing managing director Martin Wirth continues to be at the helm of the family business. A few months ago, the company celebrated its 60th anniversary: even after six decades of company history, innovation and adaptability remain core values at Plattenhardt + Wirth GmbH. "We want to position ourselves in the best possible way for our customers. Constant innovation is essential in this regard," sums up Marius Wirth, authorized signatory at the company.

The advanced innovations that have been driven forward in Meckenbeuren include the construction of CA warehouses with sandwich panels and flex doors, which are now used in many areas of logistics. "With regard to fruit storage, we are observing a continuing trend toward natural ripening processes. Especially in the pome fruit industry, where we have historical roots, we are seeing consistently good demand. In our home region, many businesses are now facing a generational change, which in numerous instances is also being carried out successfully. As a long-term partner for cold room construction and industrial construction, we are therefore delighted about the many sustainable succession arrangements and are optimistic about the future of regional fruit growing."

New extension under construction

In 2015, the company's headquarters in Meckenbeuren was expanded to include a production hall and office space. This year, it will be expanded further with another addition.

The company's plans for the coming years will also be medium to long-term: "Our history is both an incentive and an obligation for us: we want to continue to develop in the future, break new ground and preserve what has always defined us – a strong team spirit, an appreciative approach and a passion for what we do," he concludes.

For more information:

Marius Wirth

Plattenhardt + Wirth GmbH

Nelkenstraße 11

88074 Meckenbeuren

Tel: +49 7542 9429 0

[email protected]

www.plawi.de