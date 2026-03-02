German cellulose packaging supplier reports 2,500 tons plastic savings

In a market environment shaped by regulatory developments, growing sustainability awareness, and economic uncertainty, CompoPac operates as a Germany-based company developing and producing plastic-free packaging solutions made from cellulose for fruit and vegetables. The products are biodegradable, food-safe, and OEKO-TEX® MADE IN GREEN certified.

Since market launch, the use of CompoPac nets has saved more than 2,500 tons of plastic. The portfolio currently includes 581 standard items, ranging from cuff products to nettings on tubes for clipper machines, and is used by customers in more than 20 countries.

© CompoPac

"Especially in times of uncertainty, many companies are looking for reliable partners and sustainable solutions that are built to last," explains Michael Bandel, Sales Director at CompoPac. "We clearly feel that packers – when they are free to decide – consciously choose our natural nets. For the benefit of people and nature."

Sustainability in focus across the industry

At international trade fairs such as Fruit Logistica and SIVAL, sustainability is increasingly prominent. According to Bandel, this aligns with the company's direction. "The strong focus on sustainability at trade fairs reinforces our efforts and proves that we are on the right track," he continues.

With regard to the planned EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), details remain partly open. However, the company observes that businesses with decision-making flexibility are choosing plastic-free alternatives.

Bandel notes that retail adoption of natural packaging solutions remains limited. "We still see significant potential here. Consumers are calling for sustainable solutions – and the technology has long been available," he emphasizes.

Partnership-based development and customer feedback

CompoPac works with customers to address individual requirements and develop solutions, including reel solutions, banderoles, and product adaptations. Development projects and partnerships are active in more than 20 countries.

© CompoPac

According to a recent customer survey, CompoPac received a top rating of one in supplier evaluations across the categories of price-performance ratio, service, on-time delivery, and quality. Multilingual customer service, response times, and cooperation were highlighted in the feedback.

"Our customers value not only the sustainability of our products, but also our punctuality and service," says Bandel. "Reliability is a decisive factor, especially now – and it is a promise we fulfill every day."

With its product range and international operations, CompoPac supplies biodegradable packaging solutions to fruit and vegetable packers.

