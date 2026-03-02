Belarusian apple producer harvests despite spring frosts and invests in new storage capacity

Belarusian apple producer Arnika-Agro, based in the Mogilev region, harvested more than 7,000 tonnes of apples in 2025 despite spring frosts that affected orchards across the country. The company is currently the national leader in total apple output and operates nearly 200 hectares of apple orchards, alongside smaller areas of berries and stone fruit.

Around 30 apple varieties are grown, including established cultivars such as Ligol, Idared, Gloster, and Alva, valued for storability and balanced taste, as well as newer introductions like Pinova and Evelina. The company renews 10–20 hectares of orchards annually, removing old trees, restoring soil fertility, and planting new stock without expanding beyond its existing land base.

Sales are focused primarily on the domestic market, and also exports to Russia. The share of second-class fruit currently ranges between 13% and 17%, depending on the variety, with a target to reduce this to around 10%. Fruit that does not meet fresh-market visual standards is directed to processing. Processing outlets include juice, puree, jam, marshmallow, and fruit paste production.

A major investment project is underway in storage infrastructure. By the start of the upcoming season, the first phase of a new controlled-atmosphere storage facility with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes is scheduled to become operational. The technology is designed to maintain technological maturity and preserve quality throughout the marketing year. Further modernization phases are planned.

Source: www.sb.by