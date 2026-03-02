French endive producer prices 11% lower in January than in the 2024-2025 season

"According to the latest forecasts on February 1st, 2026, French endive production will reach 135,200 tons for the 2025-2026 season, which is 6,100 tons more than in 2024-2025. In January 2026, endive producer prices were 11% lower than in the 2024-2025 season and 3% lower than the five-year average for the same month," according to the Agreste economic outlook.

Yields up for endive roots

The French national area under endive roots for the 2025 season is estimated at 8,472 hectares, down by 4% on the previous season, but 2% higher than the 2020-2024 average.

The 2025 root crop was completed in mid-December under good conditions. Despite the drop in acreage, root production for this season is estimated to be slightly up year-on-year (+1%), at 222,800 tons, on the back of higher yields (+5%).

National endive production for the 2025-2026 season is forecast at 135,200 tons, up by 5% year-on-year, but 2% below the five-year average.

Autumn volumes are up on the previous season. Since January 2026, endive production has been entirely covered by roots harvested in 2025, which are of excellent quality and have good production potential.

Prices down after 2 years of limited supply

After two years of limited supply, available volumes are better in line with demand, and prices are back to average levels, remaining stable overall since the start of the 2025-2026 season. In November 2025, prices were 37% lower than in the 2024-2025 season, and 17% lower than the average for the same month in 2020-2024. In December and January, prices remained firm and were in line with the five-year average.

In cumulative terms from September to December 2025 and compared with the same period in the previous marketing year for endives, exports (3,600 tons) and imports (800 tons) were up by 19% and 74% respectively. Over the period in question, the foreign trade surplus in volume terms (+2,800 tons) increased by 10%.

Source: agreste.agriculture.gouv.fr