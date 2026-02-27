Azerbaijan resumes hazelnut exports to Lebanon

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 18,973 tonnes of hazelnuts worth USD 170.7 million, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, as cited by ABC.AZ. Compared with 2024, export revenues increased by 32%, while volumes declined by 6%.

By destination, exports to Russia totalled 8,521 tonnes (-26%) valued at USD 67.5 million (-3% year-on-year). Shipments to Germany reached 3,664 tonnes (+31%) worth USD 40.4 million (+88%), while exports to Italy amounted to 1,888 tonnes (-2%) valued at USD 19.1 million (+34%). Supplies to Switzerland stood at 960 tonnes (+71%) worth USD 10.8 million (2.8 times higher year-on-year), and exports to Turkey totalled 1,265 tonnes (+65%) valued at USD 9.6 million (doubling compared with 2024).

Azerbaijan also resumed hazelnut exports to Lebanon after a break of six years and ten months, shipping 24 tonnes worth USD 187,200.

As the Novruz holiday approaches, domestic nut prices have risen sharply. According to ABC.AZ, vendors report that hazelnut prices have increased from 17 manat per kilogram to 27–28 manat.

Current retail prices include yellow raisins at 9 manat, black raisins at 8 manat, unshelled hazelnuts at 12 manat (up from 7 manat last year), and Ordubad walnuts at 13 manat. Sellers cite a slight domestic supply shortage as a factor behind the price increase.

In the regions, prices vary: walnuts range from 4 to 8 manat per kilogram, unshelled hazelnuts from 4 to 7 manat, and walnut kernels from 5 to 20 manat.

Buyers have expressed concern over elevated prices. Economist Khalid Kerimli attributed the surge to lower yields in 2025 and high logistics costs, noting that the sector faced significant production challenges during the year.

