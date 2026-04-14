Kyrgyzstan's dried fruit exports halve in January 2026

Exports of dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan decreased significantly in January 2026. According to data from the National Statistical Committee, total exports amounted to 448 tonnes worth $1.12 million, compared to 870 tonnes valued at $1.92 million in January 2025, marking a twofold decline.

Uzbekistan remained the leading destination, although volumes decreased. Shipments totaled 169 tonnes worth $53,000 in January 2026, down from 266 tonnes valued at $53,000 in the same month of 2025. Exports to Germany increased both in volume and value, reaching 110 tonnes worth $258,000, compared with 79 tonnes valued at $147,000 a year earlier.

Deliveries to Russia dropped significantly to 103 tonnes worth $770,000, down from 215 tonnes valued at $1.54 million in January 2025. Exports to Turkey fell sharply to 23 tonnes worth $10,000, compared to 227 tonnes valued at $103,000 in January 2025.

Shipments to Kazakhstan were recorded at 44 tonnes worth $21,000 in January 2026, compared with no volume in the previous year. No exports were recorded in January 2026 to several markets that had imports a year earlier. These include Bulgaria (22 tonnes, $26,000 in 2025), Iraq (24 tonnes, $7,000), Mongolia (16 tonnes, $27,000), and Ukraine (22 tonnes, $16,000).

Source: www.tazabek.kg