Opbovins platform launched at SIA to make the most of potato surpluses

Against the current backdrop of potato overproduction in France, the National Union of Potato Producers (UNPT) announced at the Paris International Agricultural Show (SIA) the launch of Opbovins, a platform for bringing together potato producers and cattle breeders to sell off volumes that cannot be sold on the open market.

Right: Yohann Barbe - president of National Federation of Milk Producers (FNPL), Geoffroy d'Evry - president of UNPT & Patrick Bénézit - president of the National Cattle Federation (FNB) signed the framework agreement for the launch of this platform at the FNSEA booth at SIA on February 23rd.

"Organizing agricultural solidarity rather than isolation"

"Against a backdrop of severe economic tensions in the agricultural world, UNPT, FNB, and FNPL, united within the FNSEA network, are launching a secure and anonymous national platform to put potato producers and cattle breeders in touch with each other. Initiated by potato producers, this platform aims to organize, in a controlled and transparent manner, the occasional use of downgraded volumes for animal feed. Rather than allowing these flows to be fed into devaluation or destruction circuits, the sectors have opted for direct, structured, and responsible agricultural solidarity," according to the press release.

"Anonymous, geolocalized, direct and free contact"

The online platform opbovins.unpt.fr enables anonymous, geolocalized, direct, and free contact, with no commission or fees, to encourage local exchanges between cattle breeders and potato producers wishing to destock volumes that can no longer be sold on the open market. Transactions take place on an ad hoc basis and are governed by a standard contract validated jointly by UNPT, FNB, and FNPL. This framework specifies the respective responsibilities, the quality conditions, the methods for setting the price, and the organization of transport, in order to limit any risk of dispute. The consignments concerned are exclusively intended for animal feed. Recommended transporters may be mobilized to ensure the security of flows and guarantee a professional framework. The platform is open to all producers and breeders of France, with no time or volume commitments.

For more information:

Union Nationale des Producteurs de Pommes de Terre

45 rue de Naples, 75008 Paris

Phone: +33(0)1.44.69.42.45

https://opbovins.unpt.fr/

[email protected]