Ukraine is losing its position on the global walnut market following a sharp decline in exports in 2025

Over the past two decades, Ukraine ranked third globally in walnut exports after the United States and China, later moving to fourth place as Chile expanded shipments. According to national statistics, between 2020 and 2024, Ukraine exported more than 160,000 tonnes of walnuts worth USD 461.4 million. On average, walnut exports generated around USD 92.2 million annually and accounted for one-third of Ukraine's foreign currency revenues from exports of edible fruits and nuts.

In 2025, export revenues fell by 90% to USD 9.2 million. Exports of shelled walnuts, the main export category, declined by 97% year-on-year, while in-shell walnut exports decreased by 76%.

At the same time, global walnut production increased by 35.8% over 2015–2025 to 2.715 million tonnes (in-shell basis), according to the United States Department of Agriculture. In the European Union, production rose by 18.2% over the same period but has declined since 2022, falling from 163,000 tonnes to 139,400 tonnes. EU consumption increased by 75% to 235,691 tonnes, covered by imports.

In 2025, the EU imported more than EUR 1 billion worth of walnuts. The main suppliers were the United States (48% market share), Chile (26%), and China (11%), according to the Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development. Ukraine exported walnuts to the EU worth EUR 6.8 million.

Market participants link the export contraction to temporary export control measures introduced in December 2024 during martial law, including minimum export prices for walnuts. Industry representatives also point to regulatory issues concerning walnuts sourced from households, which account for over 90% of production.

