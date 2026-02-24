Croatia increases potato acreage following chips supply deal

Podravka Agri, part of Croatia's Podravka food and pharmaceuticals group, plans to increase its potato production area in 2026 following a cooperation agreement with domestic chips and snacks producer Kanaan.

The company will expand its area sown with processing potatoes to 77 hectares and increase its table-stock potato area to 52 hectares. According to board member Zeljko Erceg, Podravka Agri will more than double the sowing area for table-stock potatoes while also enlarging processing volumes.

© Podravka Agri

All production will take place on fields operated by the company's Belje unit in Baranja, eastern Croatia. The decision is based on soil conditions and the deployment of a new irrigation system. The cultivation area is located near Kanaan's processing facility in Donji Miholjac, which supports coordination between primary production and processing.

"Our last year's yields of 55 tons per hectare exceed the average yields in the countries that are the largest producers of potatoes in the EU, so we are particularly optimistic about production this year," Erceg stated.

The expansion aligns raw material supply with processing demand within eastern Croatia, linking contracted acreage with downstream snack production.

Source: SeeNews