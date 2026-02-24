Noriap and Burger King want to build a potato supply chain

The Noriap cooperative has made official its commitment to the Marianne project, an initiative aimed at structuring a 100% French potato supply chain in exclusive partnership with Burger King France.

The aim is to link up producers, cooperatives, and fast-food chains in order to secure outlets in a fast-changing market.

Against a backdrop of unstable global balances and economic tensions, the cooperative aims to give its members greater visibility. It supports them from the purchase of plants through to storage - at its Socx site (Nord department) - and marketing.

The Marianne project is part of this upstream/downstream structuring approach. Its aim is to promote a potato produced by cooperative farmers, with traceability from the field to the consumer.

"With Marianne, Noriap is concretely implementing the orientations of Nouvelle Ère 2030: structuring clear upstream-downstream agricultural sectors, anchored in the regions and at the service of farmers. In a fast-changing potato market, this approach gives meaning to production and strengthens the link with consumers," explains Damien François, managing director of the Noriap group.

© Noriap

The first concrete result: "waffle fries"

The first commercial version of the project was launched on February 17th, 2026: "waffle fries" available exclusively in more than 200 Burger King France restaurants.

It consists of a whole slice of potato cut into the shape of a wafer, offering a crispy exterior and a softer center. The potatoes come from Noriap members.

With this contract-based supply chain, Noriap is seeking to strengthen the coherence of the value chain and secure part of the volumes in the fast-food sector, a strategic segment for French potatoes.

noriap.com