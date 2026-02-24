Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN
Waffle fries from the Marianne project

Noriap and Burger King want to build a potato supply chain

The Noriap cooperative has made official its commitment to the Marianne project, an initiative aimed at structuring a 100% French potato supply chain in exclusive partnership with Burger King France.

The aim is to link up producers, cooperatives, and fast-food chains in order to secure outlets in a fast-changing market.

Against a backdrop of unstable global balances and economic tensions, the cooperative aims to give its members greater visibility. It supports them from the purchase of plants through to storage - at its Socx site (Nord department) - and marketing.

The Marianne project is part of this upstream/downstream structuring approach. Its aim is to promote a potato produced by cooperative farmers, with traceability from the field to the consumer.

"With Marianne, Noriap is concretely implementing the orientations of Nouvelle Ère 2030: structuring clear upstream-downstream agricultural sectors, anchored in the regions and at the service of farmers. In a fast-changing potato market, this approach gives meaning to production and strengthens the link with consumers," explains Damien François, managing director of the Noriap group.

© Noriap

The first concrete result: "waffle fries"
The first commercial version of the project was launched on February 17th, 2026: "waffle fries" available exclusively in more than 200 Burger King France restaurants.

It consists of a whole slice of potato cut into the shape of a wafer, offering a crispy exterior and a softer center. The potatoes come from Noriap members.

With this contract-based supply chain, Noriap is seeking to strengthen the coherence of the value chain and secure part of the volumes in the fast-food sector, a strategic segment for French potatoes.

noriap.com

Related Articles → See More