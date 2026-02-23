In Russia, a state standard for bananas will enter into force in March for the first time, according to RIA Novosti, citing a Rosstandart document.

The GOST standard will apply to fresh bananas sold in retail and imported into Russia. Products will be checked for compliance with requirements relating to appearance, taste, smell, and degree of maturity.

According to GOST, bananas should be green or light green at the time of delivery, with ripening to consumer readiness taking place in Russian warehouses or other designated facilities. A bunch may contain no more than one cut fruit, while the remaining stems must remain green. Each bunch should include at least three bananas, with each fruit measuring no less than 14 centimeters in length. The standard also stipulates that fruits should have a light cucumber flavor and release milky juice when cut.

Rosstandart indicated that GOST is advisory in nature and serves as a guideline for manufacturers.

It was also previously reported that a GOST standard for shawarma is under development, with approval expected at the end of 2026.

Source: Oreanda News