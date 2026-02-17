UK retailers warn of fruit and vegetable supply disruptions

UK retailers are warning of potential fruit and vegetable shortages in the coming months as supply chain pressures continue to build. Industry sources cite rising costs, transport delays, and weather impacts in key producing regions as factors affecting availability.

Supermarkets have reported delivery disruptions from Europe and other exporting regions, with some lines becoming intermittently unavailable. Tomatoes, peppers, and citrus are identified among the products most exposed to current constraints.

"The situation is being closely monitored, but shoppers may notice gaps on shelves if these pressures persist," said one senior supermarket sourcing manager. "We're working with suppliers to mitigate the impact, but external factors like extreme weather or shipping delays are largely out of our control."

The sector continues to manage adjustments related to Brexit customs procedures, driver shortages, and higher fuel costs, all of which have influenced logistics flows. In addition, extreme weather in southern Europe and other production areas is affecting harvest volumes and export capacity.

Trade bodies indicate that supply limitations may translate into retail price adjustments. "Shoppers may see price increases as the market adjusts to limited supply," said a spokesperson for the Fresh Produce Consortium. "We urge consumers to be aware, but panic buying will only make matters worse."

Retailers are advising consumers to consider alternative products where necessary. Suppliers are evaluating sourcing from alternative origins, including domestic production, to stabilise stock levels.

Market analysts state that nationwide shortages of essential foods are not anticipated. However, certain popular or seasonal items may face temporary scarcity depending on weather conditions and international shipping performance.

As the UK moves into the spring period, product availability and pricing are expected to remain sensitive to climatic patterns and logistics developments. Industry stakeholders are calling for continued investment in supply chain resilience to support consistency in fresh produce distribution.

Source: LondonlovesBusiness