European fresh produce shifts sustainability toward costs

For Europe's fresh produce sector, sustainability in 2026 is increasingly linked to operational economics. The focus is moving from ESG positioning to measurable variables such as yield stability, batch quality, product condition, shrink levels, packaging costs, and market access, alongside the ability to support environmental claims with verifiable data.

In fruit and vegetables, these factors are closely linked. Climate stress affects quality, packaging influences shelf life and losses, and logistics issues can lead to write-offs. Sustainability claims are also moving into a framework shaped by reporting requirements and verification. This shift is reflected in the programme of FoodRevolution 2026, taking place in Mestre, near Venice, from 11 to 13 May.

Soil is increasingly treated as a production factor. The European Commission states that 95% of food in the EU depends on soil, while 60 to 70% of soils are in an unhealthy condition. Losses linked to soil degradation are estimated at US$54 billion per year. For fresh produce, this relates to moisture retention, plant response to stress, and yield consistency. "For fresh produce, soil is not a matter of environmental rhetoric. It is a matter of crop controllability: how the crop performs under heat, moisture deficit, and stress, and how consistently the grower can deliver the required product quality," says Maurizio Paleologo.

Climate conditions are also affecting production outcomes. The European Environment Agency estimates direct losses from extreme weather at US$43 billion to US$54 billion per year between 2021 and 2024. For growers, this translates into variability in size, uniformity, harvest timing, storability, and export quality. "A grower today does not need a general call to become more sustainable. What they need are concrete solutions that help preserve yields, reduce crop vulnerability to stress, cut chemical load, and at the same time maintain product quality," Paleologo says.

Packaging is increasingly linked to cost and product performance. Eurostat reports that the EU generated 79.7 million tons of packaging waste in 2023, equivalent to 177.8 kg per person. The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation will apply from 12 August 2026. For fresh produce, packaging affects shelf life, food safety, losses, and compliance. "For the fresh produce segment, packaging is no longer a design issue. It is a factor in shelf life, food safety, losses, and, ultimately, margin," says Paleologo.

Food waste in the EU exceeds 58 million tons annually, valued at around US$143 billion. In fresh produce, handling, temperature control, and logistics determine whether the product is marketed or lost. Carbon-related requirements are also evolving, with new methodologies under the Carbon Removal Certification Framework and further guidance on carbon farming expected later in 2026.

Source: EastFruit