Ukraine advances access to Vietnamese market for agri exports

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection is working on opening the market of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for Ukrainian plant and livestock products, according to the agency's head Serhii Tkachuk.

During an international business trip to Asia, the leadership of the service held negotiations with representatives of Vietnam's Plant Department on phytosanitary requirements for the export of Ukrainian apples. The Ukrainian side has provided the required information for a phytosanitary risk assessment and is awaiting an official response from the Vietnamese authorities.

In addition, during a meeting with the Director General of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Vietnam, Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, discussions focused on the coordination of veterinary certificates.

The Ukrainian delegation also participated in the Vietnam-Ukraine Business Forum organised by the National Association of Entrepreneurship. Around 30 companies took part, including Ukrainian companies Antitovskiy LLC, Agro-Invest LLC, Exim Food LLC, and Euro-Commerce LLC. Vietnamese participants included MAAS Impex, Bestmix, Leaptech JSC, and Nutri Meat.

According to the service, the forum focused on B2B meetings aimed at discussing direct contracts and concrete agreements to support the entry of Ukrainian producers into the Vietnamese market across agriculture, food production, and logistics.

Source: The Odessa Journal