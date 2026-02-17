Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

UK Wholesale fruit and vegetable prices - Week 7:

Late season apples surge 95% week on week to £1.66 per kg

In the latest UK wholesale fruit market update, several apple and pear categories recorded week-on-week price movements, while other lines remained stable.

Within apples, Cox's Orange Group eased slightly, with the average price falling by £0.02 to £1.23 per kg, a decrease of 2%. Braeburn declined by £0.03 to £1.12 per kg, down 3% week on week, while Gala also dropped by £0.03 to £1.17 per kg, marking a 3% reduction compared with the previous week.

© GOV.UK

In contrast, Other Late Season apples rose sharply. The average price increased from £0.85 to £1.66 per kg, a jump of £0.81, representing a 95% week-on-week increase. This was the most pronounced movement across the listed fruit categories.

In pears, Conference prices softened, decreasing by £0.09 to £1.08 per kg, an 8% drop compared with the previous week. Doyenne du Comice recorded a more modest decline of £0.01 to £1.08 per kg, down 1%.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:
GOV.UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7920 073612
Email: [email protected]
www.gov.uk

