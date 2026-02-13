"With targeted investments, full capacity utilization, and a clear strategy for the future, we are well equipped"

Like many sectors of the economy, traders and producers at the Nuremberg Wholesale Market are facing challenges. Increasing legal requirements, higher labor costs, and a shortage of skilled workers are all having an impact. At the same time, consumers are demanding lower prices—a conflict that can only be resolved through efficiency, quality, and close cooperation, according to Nürnberger Märkte, the operator of the wholesale market.

Stability and adaptability in turbulent times

Despite a decline in Christmas business compared to the previous year, 2025 saw a good overall influx of goods. The wholesale market is thus proving its stability even in a changing market environment. "Changing needs in the retail sector and a noticeable shortage of staff mean that early market visits are no longer possible for everyone. As a result, the number of buyers has declined slightly, but at the same time, retailers are responding flexibly to new requirements: delivery services to customers are becoming increasingly important and ensure that supplies remain reliably secured," reports Heike Schäftlein, department head at Nürnberger Märkte.

© Marktamt Nürnberg

Aerial view of the wholesale market area. In 2024, the wholesale market celebrated its 65th anniversary at its current location.

Overall, the mood is constructive and forward-looking, she continues: "Traders, producers, and the city are pulling together to successfully develop the wholesale market. The key here is to find viable solutions together. This is where the strength of the wholesale market lies: as a platform, it brings together regional producers, wholesalers, and buyers and creates fair conditions. The city benefits from the fact that value creation, jobs, and expertise are retained in the region."

The Nuremberg wholesale market is and remains much more than a trading center; it is the central backbone of the regional food supply, a significant economic factor for the city, and a place where tradition and the future successfully come together. "A look at current developments clearly shows that the wholesale market is well-positioned and continues to develop consistently."

Full occupancy and fresh ideas

The current occupancy rate is also a strong indicator of the wholesale market's success, she continues. The sales booths are fully occupied. Schäftlein: "The generational change currently taking place at Georg Ziegler GmbH & Co KG and ZA-RA Markt is also particularly encouraging. More and more businesses are being handed over to younger entrepreneurs who are bringing a breath of fresh air to the site with new ideas, modern marketing concepts, and a strong presence on social media. This mix of experience and innovation strengthens the wholesale market in the long term and makes it fit for the coming years."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Nuremberg traders during a visit to the wholesale market by FreshPlaza.de a few years ago. Clockwise: Roy Zylka from Roy's Naturkost, managing directors and owners Özkan Özdil and Klaus Burger from Fritz Burger GmbH & Co. KG, Jens Schadowske from Filbig GbR, and Stefan Ziegler with his son Tim from the company of the same name.

Investments: Sustainable, modern, and citizen-oriented

In addition, the city of Nuremberg is investing specifically in the further development of the wholesale market. The redesign of the recycling center is progressing, and a new roof with windbreak nets is in preparation and should be completed by the end of 2026. At the same time, the renovation of the roofs of the sales boxes is being planned, with implementation during ongoing operations from 2027/2028. The topic of future mobility is also being actively addressed: a new e-charging station with two connections is available not only to market participants but also to residents. "The renovation of the row of shops has already been successfully completed. Today, it offers an attractive mix of local amenities and restaurants: a fruit and grocery store with a snack bar, a fish restaurant with fresh fish sales, and a well-received post office. The good transport connections and sufficient parking spaces make the area a real asset to the district," emphasizes Schäftlein.

Future potential of the wholesale market: Sustainability and regional strength

According to Nürnberger Märkte, the Nuremberg wholesale market stands for sustainable and fair food supply. Thanks to its close connection to the Knoblauchsland region, the city and region benefit from short distances: fresh products go directly from the producer to the end consumer via the wholesaler. "This strengthens regional value creation, conserves resources, and secures the long-term supply of the population – far beyond the metropolitan region. In addition, traders and producers are actively involved in food rescue and support the Nuremberg and Fürth food banks, among others – an important contribution to social cohesion in the city."

© Fruchthof-Nürnberg GmbH & Co. KG

View of the headquarters of Fruchthof-Nürnberg GmbH & Co. KG, which has been operating at the wholesale market since 2009. The company is currently planning a new extension, confirms managing director Yıldıray Özdil on request.

A model of success for Nuremberg

The Nuremberg wholesale market continues to be an efficient hub for food supply, a modern business location, and an example of successful cooperation between the city, retailers, and regional producers. "With targeted investments, full capacity utilization, and a clear strategy for the future, it is well equipped to continue playing a key role for Nuremberg and the region in the coming years," she concludes.

