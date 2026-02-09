Australia–EU trade talks raise farmer concerns on market access

As negotiations resume in Brussels this week on a potential Australia–European Union Free Trade Agreement, Australia's peak farm body has reiterated concerns around agricultural market access.

Trade Minister Don Farrell told Parliament last week that any agreement "would require a better offer by the EU on agricultural market access". In response, National Farmers' Federation President Hamish McIntyre said Australian producers expect this position to be maintained as negotiations reach an advanced stage.

"The Government has set a clear bar as we enter the final stages of these negotiations – no deal is better than a bad deal for Australian agriculture," Mr McIntyre said.

He said there is concern among farmers that agriculture could be disadvantaged under an agreement that does not address existing imbalances. "This deal is clearly at the pointy end, and the Government should not flinch on the standard they have now set. A one-sided EU agreement would lock in decades of disadvantage for Australian farmers."

Mr McIntyre questioned how such an outcome would be justified to producers. "At the end of the day, how does the Government explain to Australian farming families that it agreed to a deal that not only harms them against European competitors, but leaves them worse off than other nations doing business with the EU?"

The NFF said recent developments in Europe have reinforced these concerns. "As negotiations approach a potential conclusion, we are concerned the EU will continue to offer limited access for Australian producers while relying on billion-dollar, production-distorting subsidies," Mr McIntyre said.

He pointed to recent trade agreements involving the EU. "We saw the EU fast-track nearly $80 billion in farm subsidies to sign an agreement with Mercosur nations. The risk for Australia is being offered limited access while our European competitors might receive billions more in subsidies – a double blow for Australian farming families."

Mr McIntyre said Australian producers are able to compete internationally but require equitable trade conditions. "Australian farmers can compete with anyone in the world, but not against subsidised production unless trade agreements deliver genuine, commercially meaningful access."

He added that timing is an important factor in the talks. "Global trade uncertainty is stacking up as a real threat to farm profitability as we head into 2026."

Mr McIntyre concluded that trade agreements need to reflect stated policy objectives. "Australia can't control other countries' trade policy, but we do control the deals we sign."

"We cannot credibly call on others to liberalise trade while settling for an agreement that fails to recognise the economic and sustainability benefits of open agricultural markets."

