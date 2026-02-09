Tajikistan’s agricultural exports reach nearly USD 80 million in 2025

In 2025, Tajikistan generated approximately USD 80 million from agricultural exports, an increase of about 40% compared to 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture reported at a press conference on January 29. Total export volume reached around 191,000 tonnes, up 13.5% year on year, while export value rose by 39.7% to USD 79.2 million.

The highest export revenues were generated from dried fruits, fresh grapes, apricots, lemons, pistachios, and onions. According to Agriculture Minister Kurbon Hakimzoda, the country is focusing on increasing crop yields through innovative technologies and environmentally sustainable practices rather than expanding cultivated areas.

Tajik agricultural products were exported to 26 countries. CIS markets accounted for 89% of total export volumes, while 11% were shipped to non-CIS countries.

