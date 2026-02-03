“You have to bend like bamboo without losing your stability”

With the Chinese New Year and Fruit Logistica approaching, it is a hectic period for the Belgian Fruit Valley (BFV). Especially in a difficult pear season like the current one, this brings additional challenges. "We notice that the pears are more sensitive than in the previous season. This requires extra attention in selection and a very targeted approach per destination," says Marc Evrard of BFV.

"The period leading up to the fair is, as always, very busy. Combined with the ongoing seasonal activities, it makes for quite a hectic agenda. That is actually typical of our work. Real moments of rest are scarce. Every day brings new situations and unexpected challenges," he explains. "This season is once again challenging, although each year has its own complexities. Last year, for example, we had to deal with hail damage in both the Netherlands and Belgium. This year, the challenges lie elsewhere. We are seeing many uneven batches in the market, which makes selection more difficult."

"Batches that can be sold well locally or regionally, for example, to southern Europe, are not automatically suitable for export to distant markets. Making that distinction is crucial. This challenge is further intensified by current logistics conditions. Shipping is irregular, and delays are becoming increasingly common. This makes planning and safeguarding quality considerably more difficult. In this respect, the situation around the Red Sea still plays a major role. Transit times have become longer, and some shipping companies appear to take less responsibility for the cargo they carry. Even an additional one-week delay can have a major impact on product quality on arrival when transit times are already long."

You only spend your money once

This makes exporting to a market like China particularly difficult. "There, top quality is expected and paid for, and the recipient is rightly entitled to it. Fortunately, we only work with reliable partners at the destination. We try to support them as well as possible in terms of service, although in a season like this, it is not always easy. The combination of product quality, logistics, and timing has to be right to succeed. Yet there are simply many factors beyond our control. Political circumstances, economic developments, and logistical decisions by shipping companies cannot be influenced. For example, a shipping company may suddenly decide to call at an additional port, resulting in further delays."

Nevertheless, the Chinese New Year remains an important sales period for BFV. "But that period is becoming increasingly competitive. Competition is intense. Huge volumes of cherries are shipped from Chile to China, thousands of containers per week, and these partly push other product categories out of the market. There is also competition from citrus, pineapple, and bananas. All of these products compete for the same consumer attention, which makes the market even more challenging. After all, you only spend your money once, whether on pears, cherries, or something else."

Strength of Conference

Even so, Marc still sees an important role for Conference in the Chinese market. "Continuity is essential. We are strongly committed to careful selection at origin, correct sorting, and shipping under optimal conditions. We also take additional measures, such as extra insurance, to limit risks as much as possible. In addition, we invest in marketing support in destination markets. For example, the Smurfs campaign continues this season and contributes to the recognition and positioning of the product."

"The Conference pear has clear advantages in this respect. This pear is available for up to ten months per year, has an attractive appearance, and combines that with excellent texture and flavour. That distinguishes it from local Chilean or South African pears, which are generally less popular. Of course, those products also enter the market and competition arises, but Conference retains a unique position within the segment."

Bending like bamboo

Outside China, however, other potential markets are also being explored. "Markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico. We do not approach every market with the same intensity. If we decide to target a new market, we do so consciously and with sufficient support. We do not ship containers without guidance. There has to be marketing, support for importers and distributors, and attention to the retailer. Informing and educating consumers is also important, so that the product is properly understood and appreciated."

"However, the global economic situation remains an important factor. Even in China, conditions are still challenging. That requires flexibility and adaptability. You have to move with circumstances without losing stability. I like to compare it to bamboo, bending with the wind without breaking. By offering continuity, remaining visible in the market, and supporting our partners properly, we are building a strong position. When conditions improve, we can then scale up quickly again."

For more information:

Marc Evrard

Belgian Fruit Valley

+32 1169 3411

[email protected]

www.bfv.be