Artichoke campaign compromised by bad weather and out-of-control harvesting costs

The scarcity of artichokes is destined to worsen in the short term, due to a difficult climatic trend aggravated by the recent Cyclone Harry, which caused considerable damage, particularly in Sardinia, Sicily, and Calabria. Many operators are reporting supply gaps that are already perceivable on the markets due to the objective harvesting difficulties in the fields.

Marco Lotta, sales manager and producer-member of OP Agricola Campidanese, a Sardinian organisation with over 100 hectares destined for artichokes, analyses the difficulties of a sector that has faced almost daily rainfall since the beginning of December.

"Artichoke fields are saturated with water and difficult to manage. The recent passage of Cyclone Harry can be defined as the straw that broke the camel's back of an already severely compromised season. Crops have suffered the combined damage of wind and rain. The situation in the fields means that no mechanical means can access, forcing us to use alternative technological solutions: drones are used for fertilisation, while harvesting operations are carried out slowly and strictly on foot. The phytosanitary situation remains a serious one: the excess water is causing the plants to die of asphyxia, but there is also the issue caused by the humidity and heat, as they favour fungal diseases.

Productivity is dropping to critical levels at one flower head every four plants, compared to the usual average of 1.5 flower heads per plant. "This drop in yields, combined with the logistical difficulties, is resulting in an economic imbalance where harvesting costs alone exceed the overall value of the product. However, quality selection remains strict on the Romanesco, Tema, and Spinoso varieties, as we systematically exclude those specimens that show signs of disease or obvious damage."

On the commercial front, the operator explains that the month of January also saw a negative trend in quotations, with halved prices. "The product seems to be scarce already. We are struggling to harvest suitable quantities, and volumes will tend to fall to almost zero over the next few weeks. We can almost confirm that it will be necessary to end the season very early, given the extremely weird campaign."

