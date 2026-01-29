TopFresh takes over customer agreements and commitments from vanRijsingencarrotconcepts

As part of its strategic repositioning, vanRijsingengreen has decided to discontinue the fresh carrot market activities of its subsidiary vanRijsingencarrotconcepts. TopFresh will take over all customer commitments and obligations of vanRijsingencarrotconcepts as of 18 January 2026.

VanRijsingengreen and TopFresh will jointly ensure continuity for customers. Deliveries to a number of German retailers will, from now on, be handled by Hessing. In addition, TopFresh will assume part of the purchasing commitments for the 2026 season and will supply customers from its location in Kraggenburg. VanRijsingengreen will continue its activities under the labels ofRijsingensource, Ingredients, and Energy Food Ingredients, and states it is looking ahead with confidence.

In the coming weeks, the parties involved will work together on a careful and smooth transfer, with the aim of ensuring a seamless transition for customers and supply chain partners.

