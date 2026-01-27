Spanish fruit and vegetable imports grow by 7% in volume and 10% in value

Until November 2025, Spanish fresh fruit and vegetable imports increased by 7% in volume and 10% in value year-on-year, reaching 4.2 million tons and €4,993 million. Tomatoes (+50%) and avocados (+19%) were the vegetables and fruits that experienced the most significant increases.

According to the latest statistics from the Customs and Excise Department, compiled by Fepex for the period from January to November, imports of fresh vegetables increased by 8% in volume and 3% in value, totaling 2 million tons and 1,473 million euros. Potatoes remain the most imported vegetable, with 1.1 million tons (+0.3%) and 420 million euros (-15%). The notable growth in tomato imports during this period is worth highlighting, with a 50% increase in volume to 290,423 tons and a 43% rise in value to 294 million euros.

Fruit imports up to November 2025 increased by 5.5% in volume and 13.5% in value, reaching 2.17 million tons and 3,520 million euros. There was a notable boost in avocado purchases,

(the second most imported fruit after bananas) which rose by 19%, totaling 293,762 tons, while the value remained steady at 603 million euros (+0.5%).

The third-most-imported fruit during the analyzed period was apples, with 173,715 tons (-2%) and 190 million euros (+5.5%). Pineapple followed, with 167,398 tons (+1%) and 165 million euros (+12%), and kiwi ranked fifth, with 166,443 tons (+9%) and 419 million euros (+18%).

