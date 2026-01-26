300 producers and marketers attend BASF | Nunhems' melon and watermelon conferences in La Mancha

Approximately 300 melon and watermelon growers and marketers attended the two conferences organized by BASF | Nunhems in Manzanares and Tomelloso (Ciudad Real). Under the theme "Connecting with production to generate value," the seed company addressed key issues and challenges facing the industry today.

"Our goal is to deliver relevant information to growers and marketers, enabling them to attain safer, higher quality, and ultimately more profitable harvests," stated Pere Montón, Account Manager for watermelon at BASF | Nunhems.

Over four presentations, the seed company addressed issues such as pests affecting both crops and the urgent shortage of manpower, while also showcasing its latest melon developments and its extensive watermelon portfolio tailored for La Mancha.

In the first presentation, Antonio Giménez, the technical director of Koppert Spain, discussed the "Biological cycle of thrips and its impact on watermelon crops." The presence of this pest, which affects the fruit's skin reducing its commercial value.

The second presentation was delivered by Rafael Safont, Product Sales Manager at Argiles Agro Harvesting Machines, who discussed "Mechanical harvesting in melon and watermelon," a crucial topic in a sector where labor shortages are increasingly limiting factors.

José Ramón Naranjo, a Sales Specialist from BASF | Nunhems, along with Pere Montón, outlined the seed company's variety options for La Mancha. Naranjo highlighted their two newest introductions in the piel de sapo melon segment for the region: Izalco F1, suitable for early cycles with transplants from April 10 to 30, and Aralco F1, intended for medium and late cycles with transplants from May 20 to June 25.

Both varieties are part of the company's new genetic line of "super plants," meaning materials with exceptional root strength that enable high yields even in especially tired and degraded soils.

Naranjo explained that both Izalco F1 and Aralco F1 are very robust root varieties, characterized by vigorous growth, excellent plant health, and high productivity. He noted that these qualities are complemented by their shape, internal quality, and flavor, which give them a competitive edge in the market.

After its first year on the market, Izalco F1 has been well received by growers, thanks to its exceptional performance on tired land.

Aralco F1 is the company's latest product for this season's outdoor piel de sapo segment, and it shows very promising potential. As of 2025, still in the pre-commercial phase, it has achieved very high yields of quality fruit, he stated.

Both varieties are resistant to powdery mildew (3.5) and aphids.

Regarding watermelons, Pere Montón emphasized that the company's varieties are well-suited to the climate conditions in La Mancha, "one of the most reliable areas for producing watermelons from the middle of July to the end of September," he noted.

He highlighted their "Premium Universe" of varieties featuring micro-seeds, including Premium F1 and Kalimba F1, as well as seedless options like black Style F1 and striped Moon Gem F1. Additionally, he mentioned BASF | Nunhems' dedication to dual-purpose varieties, such as Bazman F1 and Harmonium F1, meant for both fresh marketing and minimal processing.

La Mancha is a key producer of melons and watermelons, devoting approximately 3,500 to 4,000 hectares each season to watermelon cultivation and 4,000 to 5,000 hectares to melon crops.

