Kyrgyzstan blocks almost 27,000 tons of onions from Uzbekistan

Kyrgyz authorities prevented the import of 26.978 tonnes of onions from Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Agriculture reported. The shipment was stopped at the Dostuk border checkpoint due to non-compliance with phytosanitary requirements. Specifically, the consignment lacked a proper phytosanitary certificate and cargo labeling.
Following the violations, the shipment was returned to the transporter. Currently, the Osh Department for Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine is enforcing stricter phytosanitary control at the state border.
Source: www.tazabek.kg