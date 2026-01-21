EU potato processing sector totals 7.5 million tons annually

The European Potato Processors' Association has released a new Facts and Figures sheet outlining the scale of the EU potato-processing sector, covering production, employment, cultivated supply, and trade flows.

EUPPA represents the potato-processing industry in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, alongside 14 individual companies. According to the association, its members account for more than 90 per cent of Europe's processed potato output in both value and volume.

The data shows that the sector generates an annual turnover of around US$10.7 billion. Production of French fries and other potato-based products totals 7.5 million tons per year, with average per-capita consumption estimated at 7.3 kilograms. Employment linked directly and indirectly to the sector stands at around 25,000 people, supported by 51 production facilities across Europe.

Upstream, the processing industry is supplied by a large agricultural base. Potato cultivation, including seed potatoes, covers 1.38 million hectares across Europe. Total harvested potato production is reported at 50 million tons, with average yields of 36.3 tons per hectare.

Trade data underlines the export-oriented nature of the sector and a high level of concentration among exporting countries. For EU27 exports in 2024, including intra-EU trade, export value reached US$9.7 billion, corresponding to 6.8 million tons. The five leading exporting countries accounted for US$9.6 billion and 6.7 million tons, or 98.2 per cent of total EU27 export value.

Looking only at exports to destinations outside the EU27 in 2024, the sector shipped 3.0 million tons with a total export value of US$4.4 billion. The top five exporters represented US$4.3 billion and nearly all recorded volumes, equivalent to 99.8 per cent of extra-EU exports.

Intra-EU trade followed a similar pattern. Intra-EU exports were valued at US$5.5 billion and reached 3.8 million tons. Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland together accounted for US$5.3 billion and 3.8 million tons, representing 99 per cent of intra-EU export value.

The fact sheet also notes that EUPPA members export processed potato products to around 200 countries worldwide. The figures highlight a sector characterised by large production volumes, concentrated trade flows, and a direct linkage between processing capacity and agricultural output across Europe.

Source: (EUPPA) Facts and Figures / Potato News Today