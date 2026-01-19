Türkish hazelnut exports reach US$2.26 billion in 2025

Türkiye's hazelnut exports maintained a wide global reach in 2025, with shipments recorded to 122 countries as well as autonomous and free trade zones, according to data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKİB).

Total hazelnut exports from Türkiye were valued at US$2.26 billion during the year. Germany, Italy, and France remained the main destinations, with export values of US$615 million, US$433 million, and US$127 million, respectively. Alongside these established markets, exports were also registered to new destinations including Ethiopia, Sudan, Madagascar, Zambia, and Eritrea.

Exports originating specifically from the Eastern Black Sea region accounted for US$1.32 billion and were shipped to 86 countries. Italy was the largest market in the region with shipments valued at US$331 million, followed by Germany at US$282 million and France at US$82.3 million.

Mehmet Cirav, chair of DKİB's Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Sector Committee, said the expansion into additional markets reflected ongoing demand across both traditional and newer destinations. He noted that export diversification continues alongside efforts to maintain volumes in established markets.

According to DKİB, sector priorities include strengthening positions in current destinations while continuing to develop trade flows to markets in Africa and Asia. The association indicated that monitoring market access conditions and distribution channels remains part of export planning for the coming period.

Source: Daily News