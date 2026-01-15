A 15-Year partnership with Lion Foods and Verbruggen

Lion Foods, a subsidiary of TOP The Onion Group, produces crispy fried onions for popular brands and private labels, accounting for 80% of crispy onion sales to Dutch supermarkets. The company used to stack everything manually, but now has five Verbruggen palletizing machines delivering neat, stable stacking results. The fleet will soon include three more at another site. "When I first arrived in 2010, everything was stacked manually," says in-company training provider Marc van der Weele.

Neat and Stable Stacks

The machines are used in a three-shift operation, from Monday morning to early Saturday morning. The palletizers' precise settings enable pallets to be stacked up to 2.5 metres high, eliminating dangerous stepladder work. "I can't help feeling a little proud when I see all those incredibly clean and neat stacks in the warehouse." "Having neat and stable stacks not only prevents damage during transportation, but also looks professional for customers," says Marc. This automated solution reduces Lion Foods' reliance on manual labour, keeps lines running during breaks, and has a direct positive effect on productivity: higher pallets, reduced product damage, more efficient storage space use, and more pallets on each truck. Verbruggen's machines are also extremely reliable, with the oldest having operated smoothly for fifteen years, subject to regular maintenance and an occasional update.

"We couldn't do without them"

Marc speaks positively of his experience working with Verbruggen: "They're helpful, responsive, and provide immediate remote support for most issues. Knowing Verbruggen's engineers personally, which by now we do, makes things much easier." Lion Foods places its complete trust in Verbruggen thanks to a combination of high-quality technology, excellent stacking quality, and swift customer service. "We couldn't do without them. They stack our shipments flawlessly and guarantee uniform quality for our customers.

