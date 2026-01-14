India’s Kashmiri apples drive exports from 2 million ton crop

Consignments of Kashmiri apples are reaching overseas destinations, reflecting changes in quality management, grading, and post harvest handling in the Valley. This season, apples from Kashmir have been shipped to markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and selected European countries, according to exporters active in the region.

Export demand has focused on premium varieties, including Red Delicious, Gala, and Golden Delicious. Improved cold chain infrastructure, controlled atmosphere storage, and upgraded packaging systems have enabled shipments that meet international requirements.

Apple production remains central to the agricultural economy of Jammu and Kashmir. The region produces close to 2 million metric tons of apples annually, representing about 70 per cent of India's total apple output. The horticulture sector contributes around US$1.2 billion to the regional economy and supports the livelihoods of more than 3.5 million people, both directly and indirectly.

Growers report that export activity is influencing orchard management decisions. "Earlier, our apples would mostly go to a few mandis outside the state, and prices were uncertain," said Ghulam Nabi, an apple grower from Shopian. "Now, when we hear that our produce is going abroad, it gives us confidence to invest more in quality and better orchard practices."

Mohammad Ashraf, a grower from Sopore, said export demand has increased attention to grading and packaging standards. "Export demand has pushed us to focus on grading and packaging. Buyers are particular, but they also pay better. It feels like our hard work is finally being valued," he said.

According to Bashir Ahmad Basheer, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Association, access to international markets is affecting grower sentiment across the Valley. "Kashmiri apples have always been known for their taste and colour. What is changing now is access to markets. When our produce reaches international buyers, it reassures growers that quality is being recognised and that better returns are possible," he said.

Other growers point to the need for consistency in logistics and infrastructure. Abdul Rashid, a small orchardist from Budgam, said long-term reliability remains a concern. "One good season is not enough. We need reliable cold storage, affordable packaging, and smooth transport every year so exports become a habit, not an exception," he said.

Industry observers note that continued attention to quality control, disease management, and export-oriented infrastructure will determine whether Kashmiri apples maintain a stable position in international fruit markets.

