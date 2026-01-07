Bulgaria adopts euro from January 2026

Bulgaria will adopt the euro as its official currency on 1 January 2026, following the completion of all required convergence criteria and approval by EU finance ministers in July 2025.

From that date, the euro will gradually replace the lev at a fixed conversion rate of 1.95583 lev per euro. The lev and the euro will circulate in parallel for one month, with change given in euro when payments are made in lev.

Mandatory dual price display in lev and euro has been in place since 8 August 2025 and will continue until 8 August 2026. During the changeover period, Bulgarian authorities are applying consumer protection measures, including daily monitoring of prices for 101 commonly purchased products.

Euro banknotes and coins have already been distributed to commercial banks by the Bulgarian National Bank, which in turn has supplied businesses. Lev banknotes and coins may be exchanged at the Bulgarian National Bank without time limits and free of charge, and at banks and post offices free of charge for the first six months. Fees may apply after 1 July 2026.

By 1 January 2026, 96% of ATMs in Bulgaria will dispense euro banknotes, with full coverage expected within two weeks.

Following accession, Bulgaria will become the 21st EU member state to use the euro, joining more than 357 million people who share the single currency.

