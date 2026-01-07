Afghanistan's business community reports heavy losses due to prolonged closures of key border crossings with Pakistan, including the spoilage of an estimated $50 million worth of Afghan grapes. Khan Jan Alokozay, board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the shutdown has caused serious direct and indirect damage to traders on both sides.

"Afghan grapes estimated at nearly $50 million were spoiled during exports," Alokozay told Amu TV, adding that Pakistani vegetable exports are now suffering losses of around $2 million daily. Afghanistan has five major trade crossings with Pakistan, and between 10,000 and 15,000 containers of transit goods are reportedly stuck at Pakistani ports.

Before the closures, monthly trade between the two countries was about $200 million, but commercial activity has largely halted, with an estimated $600 million in bilateral trade lost during the closure period. Factories have stopped operations, local markets face rising prices, and farmers and orchard owners are experiencing mounting damage.

The border shutdown, now exceeding two months, followed eight days of clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters along the frontier. Despite several rounds of talks in Doha, Istanbul, and Riyadh, no agreement has been reached to reopen the crossings. Taliban deputy chief minister for economic affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar stated that borders would only reopen if Pakistan guarantees that closures will not occur again "under any circumstances, whether during conflict or normal conditions." The ongoing blockade continues to disrupt trade and threaten the livelihoods of thousands in both countries.

