Tasmanian apple harvest starts late as new season begins

The 2026 Tasmanian apple harvest is underway, with the first pickings in mid-March bringing early varieties like Royal Gala and Smitten® to fresh fruit shelves around Australia.

This year's apple season is running later than usual. A cool spring followed by a mild summer has delayed fruit development at every stage, from flowering to harvest. With supplies of stored fruit largely exhausted, consumers are awaiting the new crop.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

This year's Tasmanian crop is expected to be plentiful and of good quality. In the coming weeks, later varieties such as Jazz™, Golden Delicious, Modi®, Granny Smith, Kanzi®, Dazzle™ Missile®, and Envy™, as well as Tasmanian varieties including Southern Bliss, Rubigold, and Tiger Fuji, will become available.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

Tasmania has an apple-growing history spanning more than 175 years. The industry previously focused on exports to the United Kingdom and later Asia, but now most production is sold locally and across mainland Australia, alongside exports to Asian markets including Thailand, Singapore, and China.

"Some families have been growing apples for six generations, and their commitment continues to shine through in every crisp, juicy bite," Fruit Growers Tasmania CEO Peter Cornish said. "We encourage everyone to get out and purchase a bag of Tasmanian apples for Easter."

Many Tasmanian apple-growing families remain active in the industry. Over time, the sector has changed in terms of markets, varieties, orchard systems, harvesting methods, and post-harvest technology.

Tasmania's climate conditions, including mild temperatures, long summer days, and cool nights, support apple production. This contributes to fruit development and storage suitability.

"Tasmania grows temperate fruit, and now is a time to purchase apples grown in your local area," said Peter Cornish.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

This season's Tasmanian apples are available at roadside stalls, farmers' markets, independent retailers, including IGA, Hill Street, Salamanca Fresh, and major supermarkets. The Tasmanian Seasonal Produce Guide provides information on direct orchard purchases.

© Fruit Growers TasmaniaFor more information:

Peter Cornish

Fruit Growers Tasmania

Tel: +61 (0) 429 588 481

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitgrowerstas.org.au