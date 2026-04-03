Ukrainian blueberry sector shifts to coordinated export model

The Ukrainian blueberry market is entering a new phase of development. Until recently, most growers operated independently, managing cultivation, harvesting, cooling, logistics, and sales. This model is now changing, with a shift toward centralized coordination, unified standards, and export consolidation.

This reflects a broader market trend, with the industry moving toward more structured operations. Exports are becoming concentrated among operators with established infrastructure, defined contracting models, and organized logistics.

In the 2026 season, this approach is illustrated by UA GROWERS, a berry export platform coordinating production, post-harvest handling, and sales from Nikdaria LLC, Family Garden LLC, and Vitamin UA LLC. While ownership remains separate, the companies operate within a unified system covering production practices, quality control, cooling, post-harvest handling, export preparation, and sales.

"This applies to production practices, quality, post-harvest handling, exports, and sales. For the Ukrainian market, this is a very important signal. For a long time, blueberry growers in Ukraine were left alone with the full range of tasks—from cultivation and harvesting to finding buyers, organizing logistics, preparing documents, completing export procedures, and resolving financial issues. As a result, even strong farms often lost part of their efficiency not because of a weak product, but because of the excessive fragmentation of processes."

Together, the three companies account for more than 350 hectares of blueberry plantations older than five years, over 2,000 square meters of storage, and automated Unitec and Elifab sorting lines with a capacity of up to 20 tons per day.

The companies hold GlobalG.A.P., GRASP, SMETA, SEDEX, C.o.C., and HACCP certifications, supporting traceability, process control, and consistency required by international buyers.

A unified system enables economies of scale by reducing duplication across sales, logistics, export support, and quality control. "When several companies work within a single system, we eliminate duplication of functions, reduce costs, and at the same time gain a stronger market position. There is no need for several separate sales, logistics, or export support teams. One professional team with real European market experience is enough," Yevhenii Kharlan explains.

Sales are organized through a European trader operating in Antwerp, Belgium, where cold storage is leased, and onward distribution into EU markets is managed. This allows centralized product handling, shipment assembly, and coordination within the European infrastructure.

Common approaches to plant nutrition, cooling, storage, sorting, packaging, and logistics enable consistent product specifications. This supports supply to importers and retail chains requiring stable quality across shipments.

Production across multiple sites also reduces exposure to local weather risks, as conditions may vary between regions.

The sector is shifting toward integrated models where production, standards, post-harvest handling, logistics, and sales are coordinated within one system. The UA GROWERS model reflects this transition toward structured export platforms in Ukraine's blueberry industry.

Source: EastFruit