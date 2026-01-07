Korea to integrate AI in apple cultivation

Uiseong County has been selected as the final recipient of the Rural Development Administration's "Open-Field Smart Technology Convergence Demonstration Model Expansion" pilot project, marking a major step toward digitalizing the apple industry. The county will invest 4 billion KRW (approximately 3 million USD) over 2026–2027 to implement a smart agriculture model suitable for open-field cultivation.

The initiative will establish a 30-hectare smart apple orchard, gradually integrating technologies that combine artificial intelligence, data, and robotics. Key innovations include an early warning system for abnormal weather, a smart irrigation system based on soil and crop data, unmanned pest monitoring and control, automated robots for weeding and transportation, and smart beekeeping facilities to enhance pollination efficiency. These solutions aim to address the structural vulnerabilities of open-field apple farming, which is highly exposed to weather risks and labor shortages.

By leveraging real-time data and precision operations, the project is expected to reduce labor input by over 30% while minimizing production volatility and improving fruit quality. Enhanced data-driven management will also boost the marketability and competitiveness of Uiseong apples.

Governor Kim Jusu emphasized that the project reflects the county's ongoing commitment to digital agricultural innovation. "We aim to create a field-oriented smart agriculture model that farmers can truly experience, setting a new standard for smart apple farming in Korea," he said.

As open-field agriculture is considered particularly challenging for smart technology adoption, Uiseong County's demonstration is viewed as a pivotal example with potential to guide nationwide expansion and strengthen the competitiveness of Korea's major fruit-producing regions.

Source: www.asiae.co.kr