Encouraging results in cultivation areas and high-end sales for the strawberry market

The strawberry harvest has just begun in southern Italy, and the initial market feedback is positive. This is especially notable when considering the data from the previous season and the area under cultivation.

© Terre della Luce Soc. Coop. Agr."After a successful campaign, we are looking ahead to 2026 with great expectations, supported by the growing demand for high-quality strawberries," says Palma Albino, the sales manager of Terre della Luce, a producers' organization based in the Basilicata region (pictured on the side). "Italian strawberries, particularly those grown in Basilicata, are recognized as premium products due to their organoleptic qualities, nutritional value, and ethical guarantees throughout the supply chain. The preference for Italian strawberries over foreign ones is confirmed by their notable sweetness, excellent shelf life, and superior firmness. These characteristics are typical of those cultivated by producers affiliated with OP Terre della Luce."

Forecasts for 2026 indicate stable demand, with potential growth in high-value segments thanks to consumers' increasing awareness of environmentally and socially responsible production. In 2026, OP Terre della Luce members increased the cultivated area from 140 to 160 hectares, 90% of which was soil-based and 10% was soil-free.

© Terre della Luce Soc. Coop. Agr.

"Italian strawberries are a case study in excellence, exemplifying strict adherence to labor regulations, the implementation of controlled agronomic techniques, and the utilization of beneficial insects and natural pollinators, such as bees and bumblebees, to ensure a high-quality, sustainable harvest. This approach is becoming more central to production strategies and will be one of the distinctive drivers of the 2026 campaign. Looking back at the past season, strawberry cultivation in southern Italy concluded with promising results and greater confidence in future production and sales. Terre della Luce and its members contributed significantly to this outcome and plan to continue doing so within a national context that has seen an overall increase in production areas and a reorganization of Italian production geographically. Our producers have always focused on varieties characterized by high-quality fruit and a longer ripening period. Because of this, they can extend the production window and respond more effectively to market demand."

For more information:

O.P. Terre della Luce Soc. Coop. Agricola

Via San Maurizio, 60

75025 Policoro (MT) - Italy

+39 (0) 835 1852977

[email protected]

terredellaluce.it