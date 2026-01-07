Morocco ships 1.95 thousand tons of frozen raspberries to France

Morocco has reached a new volume level in frozen raspberry exports to France in 2025, according to data from EastFruit. In the first 10 months of the year, France imported 1.95 thousand tons of frozen raspberries and blackberries under HS Code 081120 from Morocco, with a total value of US$5.8 million. This volume is 25% higher than in the same period last year and 5% above the previous record set in 2022.

Morocco's first recorded deliveries of frozen raspberries to France date back to 2003, when export volumes amounted to 58 tons. Shipments increased gradually over the following years, exceeding 1,000 tons for the first time in 2021. The upward trajectory continued in 2022, when exports reached a record level, and Morocco entered the top five suppliers of frozen raspberries to the French market. In 2023, export volumes declined sharply, before returning to previous levels in 2025.

© EastFruit

As of October 2025, France is the fifth-largest destination for Moroccan frozen raspberry exports, accounting for 7% of total Moroccan shipments. Other key destinations absorb the majority of Morocco's frozen raspberry exports, limiting the relative share destined for the French market.

France's frozen raspberry and blackberry imports remain concentrated among a small group of suppliers. Serbia and Poland together account for around half of the total import volumes. Ukraine holds third place for the second consecutive year, having nearly quadrupled its exports to France over the past five years.

In 2024, Belgium and Cyprus were both among the top five suppliers to the French market. In 2025, shipments from Cyprus declined sharply, increasing competition for the fifth position. Morocco currently occupies this slot, followed closely by Germany, Cyprus, and Chile.

Whether Morocco will maintain its position among the top five suppliers of frozen raspberries to France, as it did in 2022, will become clearer in the coming months as full-year trade data becomes available.

