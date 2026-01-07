"We are starting the Christmas grape campaign with good supply, sales, and prices"

The Christmas and New Year's Eve table grape campaign has already started, and a good supply is expected this year compared to the previous one. The Spanish market has already received the first seedless grapes from Peru and Namibia, and both sales and prices are good at the moment.

"This week we have started with the Christmas and New Year's Eve grape campaign, and the demand for seedless grapes and special formats with 12 grapes (traditional for New Year's Eve in Spain) will increase as the end of the year approaches," says Miriam Cutillas, Sales and Marketing Director of Uvasdoce Fresh.

"The Spanish table grape season has been a little longer than usual, and in November, we started selling fruit from Brazil, which is now practically sold out. Now we are already immersed in the Peruvian campaign, and we are also receiving grapes from Namibia, whose shipments have been slightly delayed this year. With these two suppliers, we hope to cover the Christmas season, especially with white seedless grapes, the most in demand at this time of year," says Miriam.

"Unlike last year, when there were issues with the supply in the market due to delays in Peru, this year's supply will be optimal, and quality will also be good," she says. "Sales are going well, and prices are positive, so we are expecting a good Christmas season. This year we are going to sell more 12-pack grapes than last year, as well as regular formats."

© UVASDOCE FRESH



Uvasdoce Fresh will continue to import table grapes until July, when the domestic harvest begins. For 2026, the company expects considerable growth in off-season fruit sales.

"We have already closed large supply programs for Peruvian and Chilean grapes, so we expect to double our off-season volumes compared to the previous campaign. Table grape consumption is becoming increasingly less seasonal, so it's essential to have good programs in the Southern Hemisphere," says Miriam Cutillas.



