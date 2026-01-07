New cherry orchard established in Volyn, Ukraine

Nearly 50 hectares of a new cherry orchard have been planted in Volyn, Ukraine, on the farm "Hayenka," previously focused on grain and oilseed crops. The co-founder, Taras Shcherbliuk, noted that despite challenges caused by the war, higher fuel and fertilizer costs, disrupted supply chains, and labor shortages, the farm is expanding into horticulture. This initial stage will be followed by an additional 150 hectares of stone fruits, including cherries and plums. In three years, when the orchard begins fruiting, the farm plans to implement fruit processing operations.

About 20% of the investment came as non-repayable state grants supporting horticulture, berry cultivation, and viticulture. Approximately UAH 3.5 million was spent on saplings, with the remainder allocated to irrigation systems and specialized machinery for orchard management and harvest. The project will create six permanent and 250 seasonal jobs.

Horticulture and berry production are among the most promising sectors for Volyn's agricultural development, citing climate conditions, soil quality, and fast investment payback. The initiative is expected to supply the domestic market, strengthen export capacity, and generate additional employment.

Currently, Volyn's orchards and berry plantations cover nearly 5,000 hectares. Since the launch of the state support program, over UAH 47 million has been invested, creating 68 permanent and more than 2,600 seasonal jobs, including 13 permanent and over 500 seasonal positions in 2025 alone.

