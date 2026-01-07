Challenges and opportunities of Moldova’s apple industry

Yuriy Falé, Executive Director of Moldova Fruct, outlines the current state of Moldova's apple production, export trends, and the adoption of high-intensity orchards. This year, despite two waves of April frosts that heavily impacted stone fruits and cherries, Moldova harvested around 412,000 tons of apples, slightly above last year's 400,000 tons but below the five-year average of 550–600,000 tons. Domestic consumption accounts for approximately 45,000 tons, processing plants take about 250,000 tons, and exports in the first eleven months reached roughly 100,000 tons, with deliveries to the EU, including 32,000 tons to Romania, reflecting a more diversified export structure.

Falé notes that over seven years, the apple orchard area decreased by 27%, largely due to droughts and the lack of irrigation systems. Many old orchards were removed, while new plantings proceed slowly. Climate change, particularly late spring frosts, further discourages expansion. Historically, Moldovan apple exports relied on Russia, accounting for 97% in 2021; today, Russia represents 52% of exports, with 4% to other CIS countries and growing volumes to the EU. Barriers to EU markets include strong domestic production and varietal preferences, prompting improvements in packaging, quality control, and compliance with EU standards.

The industry faces higher logistics costs due to regional instability, and exporters have adjusted by upgrading infrastructure and meeting stricter quality and safety requirements. Falé emphasizes that aligning with EU standards allows producers to sell globally. Short-term surpluses in orchards, sometimes highlighted politically, are typically stock for processing and not indicative of market crises. Retailers prefer local produce when available, and exports remain more profitable due to volume and turnover.

Falé identifies high-intensity orchards and modern technologies as critical for increasing productivity and resilience. Moldova's declining precipitation, sometimes below 400 mm annually, creates stress for trees, mitigated in high-tech orchards through irrigation, hail nets, and microclimate management. Establishing 23,000 hectares of super-intensive orchards could increase national apple yields by 35%, potentially doubling exports and revenue from $260 million to $520 million. Investment costs vary: €40–45,000 per hectare for apple orchards €85–90,000 for cherries, with payback over 7–8 years. Practical orchard size starts at 5–6 hectares for efficient mechanization and labor use.

Falé is optimistic about the sector's future. Properly managed orchards generate employment, support local economies, enhance export earnings, and create a high-value agricultural sector. Moldova's apple industry can achieve sustainability and profitability by combining modern technology, strategic planning, and coordinated participation from producers, exporters, and government support.

Source: newsmaker.md