Morocco extends sweet pepper export growth

Morocco continues to expand its sweet pepper export program, reaching a new record for the fifth marketing year in a row, according to EastFruit. In MY 2024/25, running from October to September, sweet pepper exports totaled 189.2 thousand tons, generating US$240 million in export revenue. This volume was 3.7 per cent higher than the previous record set in MY 2023/24.

Sweet peppers remain one of Morocco's primary vegetable export categories after tomatoes. Exports move throughout the year, beginning in October with early varieties and reaching peak volumes between December and April. In MY 2024/25, the highest monthly shipments were registered in January at 25 thousand tons and in March at 23 thousand tons. Export momentum tapers from June onward as rising temperatures affect product quality and available volumes, with September typically marking the lowest monthly shipments.

Europe remains the core market. Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands collectively absorbed 82 per cent of Morocco's sweet pepper exports in MY 2024/25. West African markets, mainly Mauritania and Senegal, accounted for around 7 per cent. The United Kingdom continued its upward trend, with imports from Morocco increasing fifteenfold over the past five years.

Export diversification also continues. Secondary destinations accounted for nearly 5 per cent of exports in MY 2024/25, compared with 3.5 per cent one year earlier. The number of countries receiving more than 100 tons rose to 19 in MY 2024/25, compared with 15 in the previous year, showing a broader market reach.

Morocco also recorded a new marketing year high for tomato exports during the same period, despite ongoing sector challenges.

The country's sweet pepper export growth over the past five marketing years has averaged 13 per cent annually.

Source: EastFruit