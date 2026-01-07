Financial aid of up to 20,000 euros per hectare to fight "T. parvispinus" in peppers

The Coordinadora de Organizaciones de Agricultores y Ganaderos (COAG) of Almeria announced that starting Tuesday, December 9, farmers can apply for compensation aid for greenhouse pepper farms severely impacted by the Thrips parvispinus pest, one of the most damaging pests in the region in recent seasons. The application period will be open until December 22. This aid, regulated under the de minimis regime, is being allocated through a competitive tender process. The goal is to compensate farms for production losses resulting from the need to uproot crops due to the pest.

© COAG

Up to 20,000 euros per hectare

The per-hectare allocation is $20,000, with a maximum of $50,000 per applicant. Payments will be sent to the primary beneficiary's account listed in the Central File of Creditors (GIRO), so it is crucial to ensure the account is active in GIRO before December 31, 2025.

This aid, issued by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Andalusian Regional Government, is targeted at pepper farms that have experienced total crop eradication, provided the ridding-up occurred between September 1 and December 5, 2025. Additionally, to qualify for processing, farms must be registered in the REAFA by the end of the application period.

Mandatory Technical Report

All applications must include a technical accreditation report. This report must be signed by a technical advisor specialized in integrated pest management (cooperative technician), registered in the ROPO, or, if applicable, by a registered technician holding a university degree in agronomy.

Since this is competitive aid, authorities will apply a scoring system that favors young growers, women, farms registered in shared ownership, and those with a vegetable insurance policy under the 2024 or 2025 Plan; each of these categories will earn 2 points when applying for the aid.

Processing through COAG

The agricultural organization emphasized the importance of reviewing required documentation early, given the tight submission deadline. It highlights that this aid is essential for pepper growers affected by the spread of Thrips parvispinus, which threatens farm viability. Consequently, COAG Almeria has established a technical department to process aid applications in accordance with the criteria set by the Andalusian administration. This department can also provide additional details by contacting any of the organization's offices across the province.

For more information:

Andrés Góngora Belmonte

COAG Almeria

Tel: +34 619 30 17 54

www.coagalmeria.com